BREAKING: Infant dies after parents crash into each other on Atlanta road; mother detained

Atlanta police are investigating a car crash between two parents that killed their infant, authorities said.
About 7 p.m., officers responded to a two-vehicle crash on Chappell Road near Eason Street in northwest Atlanta, police said. When officers arrived, the infant and the child’s father were both injured inside one of the cars.
They were taken to a hospital, where the child died, police said. The man was also taken to a hospital, where he is stable.
Investigators believe the father had placed the infant in his vehicle and was beginning to drive away when the child’s mother struck his vehicle with hers, police said. The woman has been detained by police.
Homicide detectives are investigating the case, but no other information has been released.
