BREAKING: Member of Biden flight crew tests positive for COVID-19

Earlier Thursday, Biden’s campaign issued a statement, saying he had not come into contact with any of the individuals who tested positive in Harris' camp.

Campaign manager Jen O’Malley Dillon said in a statement that an “an administrative member of the Aviation company that charters Vice President Biden’s aircraft tested positive for COVID-19,” around noon Thursday. “Given these facts, we have been advised by the Vice President’s doctor and the campaign’s medical advisors that there is no need for the Vice President to quarantine,” she said.

Harris also tested negative for the virus on Thursday following two negative tests earlier in the week, reports said.

Liz Allen, Harris' campaign communications director, and two other members of the campaign’s traveling party tested COVID-19 positive Wednesday night.

Like Biden, Harris is not believed to have come into close contact with Allen or the other two people infected.

Harris and Biden spent several hours together that day through multiple campaign stops, private meetings and a joint appearance in front of reporters at an airport. They were masked at all times in public, and aides said they were masked in private, as well.

Airing on the side of caution, Harris has suspended her campaign events through Sunday.

Trump, meanwhile, has returned to holding large campaign rallies this week after doctors cleared him for public events following his recovery from the coronavirus after a three-day hospitalization at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

NBC said Trump would be at least 12 feet from Guthrie and the audience, who will be socially distanced, required to wear a mask and submit to a temperature check before entering the venue, NBC said.

Meanwhile, Biden’s town hall in Philadelphia, which will be moderated by George Stephanopoulos, will air on ABC at the same time as Trump’s but will run for 90 minutes.

A final debate between Trump and Biden is scheduled for Oct. 22 in Nashville, Tennessee.

This is a breaking news development. Please stay with AJC.com for the latest updates.