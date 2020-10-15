X

Top Kamala Harris staffer positive for coronavirus; NC trip canceled

Senator Kamala Harris gave her official acceptance speech for vice president nomination.

By Tim Darnell, Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Joe Biden has not come into contact with those infected, campaign says

A top Kamala Harris campaign staffer has reportedly tested positive for the coronavirus.

Liz Allen, Harris' campaign communications director, and two other members of the campaign’s traveling party tested COVID-19 positive Wednesday night. Campaign manager Jen O’Malley Dillon said Harris, who was scheduled to appear in Charlotte and Asheville, North Carolina, on Thursday, is putting the campaign on hold through Sunday.

Harris, who is Democratic White House nominee Joe Biden’s running mate, reportedly wore an N-95 mask during the flight to North Carolina. Her campaign said she has tested negative twice, including Wednesday, and is being tested again Thursday.

She is not believed to have come into close contact with Allen or the other two people infected.

Biden’s campaign issued a statement late Thursday morning, saying he has not come into contact with any of the individuals who tested positive.

Harris and Biden spent several hours together that day through multiple campaign stops, private meetings and a joint appearance in front of reporters at an airport. They were masked at all times in public, and aides said they were masked in private, as well.

Biden’s last announced negative test was Tuesday. He is scheduled to attend an ABC News town hall airing live at 8 p.m. EDT Thursday in Philadelphia.

