Top Kamala Harris staffer positive for coronavirus; NC trip canceled

#BREAKING: Kamala Harris events planned for Charlotte and Asheville have been canceled after two individuals involved in the campaign tested positive for COVID-19.



Harris "was not in close contact, as defined by the CDC." — Meilin Tompkins (@meilintompkins) October 15, 2020

Biden’s campaign issued a statement late Thursday morning, saying he has not come into contact with any of the individuals who tested positive.

Here is the full statement. Joe Biden has not had contact with any of these individuals and will continue all travel, per campaign manager Jen O’Malley Dillon. pic.twitter.com/1GUgBwBOrw — Sarah Mucha (@sarahmucha) October 15, 2020

Harris and Biden spent several hours together that day through multiple campaign stops, private meetings and a joint appearance in front of reporters at an airport. They were masked at all times in public, and aides said they were masked in private, as well.

Biden’s last announced negative test was Tuesday. He is scheduled to attend an ABC News town hall airing live at 8 p.m. EDT Thursday in Philadelphia.