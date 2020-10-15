Top Kamala Harris staffer positive for coronavirus; NC trip canceled

A top Kamala Harris campaign staffer has reportedly tested positive for the coronavirus.
Liz Allen, Harris' campaign communications director, and two other members of the campaign’s traveling party tested COVID-19 positive Wednesday night. Campaign manager Jen O’Malley Dillon said Harris, who was scheduled to appear in Charlotte and Asheville, North Carolina, on Thursday, is putting the campaign on hold through Sunday.
Sen. Harris is putting campaigning on hold through Sunday out of the "highest levels of precaution," campaign manager Jen O'Malley Dillon says in a written statement.— Jennifer Epstein (@jeneps) October 15, 2020
Harris, who is Democratic White House nominee Joe Biden’s running mate, reportedly wore an N-95 mask during the flight to North Carolina. Her campaign said she has tested negative twice, including Wednesday, and is being tested again Thursday.
She is not believed to have come into close contact with Allen or the other two people infected.
#BREAKING: Kamala Harris events planned for Charlotte and Asheville have been canceled after two individuals involved in the campaign tested positive for COVID-19.— Meilin Tompkins (@meilintompkins) October 15, 2020
Harris "was not in close contact, as defined by the CDC."
Biden’s campaign issued a statement late Thursday morning, saying he has not come into contact with any of the individuals who tested positive.
Here is the full statement. Joe Biden has not had contact with any of these individuals and will continue all travel, per campaign manager Jen O’Malley Dillon. pic.twitter.com/1GUgBwBOrw— Sarah Mucha (@sarahmucha) October 15, 2020
Harris and Biden spent several hours together that day through multiple campaign stops, private meetings and a joint appearance in front of reporters at an airport. They were masked at all times in public, and aides said they were masked in private, as well.
Biden’s last announced negative test was Tuesday. He is scheduled to attend an ABC News town hall airing live at 8 p.m. EDT Thursday in Philadelphia.