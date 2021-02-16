BREAKING: Marriott CEO Arne Sorenson dies after battling cancer

Arne Sorenson, the president and CEO of Marriott International, has died after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in 2019, the company announced Tuesday. He was 62.
Sorenson passed away Monday, according to a Marriott news release.
In May 2019, the company announced that Sorenson was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. On Feb. 2, Marriott said Sorenson would reduce his schedule for more demanding treatment.
Sorenson became the third CEO in Marriott’s history in 2012 — and the first without the Marriott surname. During his tenure, Sorenson put the company on a strong growth trajectory that included the $13 billion acquisition of Starwood Hotels & Resorts.
“Arne was an exceptional executive — but more than that — he was an exceptional human being,” J.W. Marriott Jr., executive chairman and chairman of the board, said in a statement. “Arne loved every aspect of this business and relished time spent touring our hotels and meeting associates around the world. He had an uncanny ability to anticipate where the hospitality industry was headed and position Marriott for growth. But the roles he relished the most were as husband, father, brother and friend. On behalf of the Board and Marriott’s hundreds of thousands of associates around the world, we extend our heartfelt condolences to Arne’s wife and four children. We share your heartbreak, and we will miss Arne deeply.”
This is a developing story. Check back throughout the day at AJC.com for updates.