BREAKING: Man with rifle barricaded in home in Hall County, police say

Police in Hall County are in a standoff with a barricaded gunman Tuesday but managed to evacuate a woman from the Gainesville home.
Officers responded to the 200 block of Mountainview Drive and began attempting to “de-escalate with a mentally unstable individual,” Gainesville police said. At some point, the person barricaded themselves inside and began firing multiple shots with a rifle, according to police.
The woman was safely evacuated and tactical teams are at the scene. Police did not say if anyone was injured or what led to the incident.
Residents are asked to avoid the area until the scene has been cleared.
