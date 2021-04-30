ajc logo
BREAKING: Man killed in shooting outside DeKalb barbershop

DeKalb County police are investigating a homicide at the intersection of Candler and McAfee roads.
Credit: Channel 2 Action News

News | Updated 41 minutes ago
By Henri Hollis, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

A man is dead after a shooting Friday afternoon in front of a barbershop at a busy DeKalb County intersection.

DeKalb police are investigating a man’s homicide at the intersection of Candler and McAfee roads, spokeswoman Michaela Vincent confirmed in an email to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. A witness at the scene told Channel 2 Action News that he heard “at least 15 shots.”

The victim was shot in front of the Slight Edge Barbershop, which was damaged in the incident. A plate glass door and front window were shattered by the gunshots.

According to Channel 2, one person was detained and frisked at the scene. DeKalb police did not say whether that person was involved in the incident or if they were under arrest.

The homicide is the second deadly incident at the intersection of Candler and McAfee roads this week. On Monday, a driver fleeing a traffic stop for a seatbelt violation crashed into a Toyota Camry, killing the Camry’s driver. The driver who fled the traffic stop was arrested at the scene. No new details have been released in that case.

We’re working to learn more.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

