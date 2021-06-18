BREAKING: Man found dead after confrontation with Douglasville officers

A man was found dead Friday morning after shots were fired during a confrontation with Douglasville police.
The man’s body was located in a wooded area after running from the Crestmark Apartments on Crestmark Boulevard, according to Douglasville police. Officers were sent to the apartment complex about 4 a.m. to investigate a domestic dispute.
A 911 caller told dispatchers a man was armed with a gun and was pointing it at a woman, Douglasville police said in a Facebook post.
“When the first officer arrived, he encountered the male who was armed with a rifle,” police said. “The officer fired his handgun and the subject fled with the rifle. The subject was later found deceased in nearby woods.”
It was not immediately clear if he had been shot. Police did not say if they located a gun near the body and did not release his name.
The GBI has been called to investigate, according to the police department. The state agency has not confirmed its involvement in the case.
