UPDATE: Man dead in shooting in Sweet Auburn neighborhood

Police responded to a shooting call just before 1:45 p.m. near Liberty Baptist Church on Chamberlain Street, the department said in a news release. Officers found an unconscious man in his 20s with a single gunshot wound, and he was declared dead at the scene by Grady emergency medical personnel.

Though he was found in the bushes near Liberty Baptist, investigators do not believe the man’s death has anything to do with the church, police told Channel 2 Action News.