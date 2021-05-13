ajc logo
X

UPDATE: Man dead in shooting in Sweet Auburn neighborhood

Atlanta police are investigating the shooting death of a man found near Liberty Baptist Church in Atlanta's Sweet Auburn neighborhood.
Atlanta police are investigating the shooting death of a man found near Liberty Baptist Church in Atlanta's Sweet Auburn neighborhood.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

News | Updated 8 minutes ago
By Henri Hollis, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Atlanta police are investigating a fatal shooting Thursday afternoon in the Sweet Auburn neighborhood, officials said.

Police responded to a shooting call just before 1:45 p.m. near Liberty Baptist Church on Chamberlain Street, the department said in a news release. Officers found an unconscious man in his 20s with a single gunshot wound, and he was declared dead at the scene by Grady emergency medical personnel.

Though he was found in the bushes near Liberty Baptist, investigators do not believe the man’s death has anything to do with the church, police told Channel 2 Action News.

Police have not released the victim’s identity.

Homicide detectives were sent to the scene to begin a death investigation, the release said. Police did not share details about potential suspects, and the investigation is ongoing.

We’re working to learn more.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top