BREAKING: Man critically injured in DeKalb shooting

DeKalb County police responded to a shooting on McElroy Road near Doraville.
Credit: Channel 2 Action News

News | 30 minutes ago
By Henri Hollis, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

A man who was shot near Doraville has been taken to a hospital in critical condition.

DeKalb County police are investigating the shooting, which took place on McElroy Road around 12:30 p.m. Monday, Channel 2 Action News reported. Though the man’s injuries are critical, his condition is stable, police said.

No arrests have been made and investigators are still working to determine the circumstances of the shooting. DeKalb police have not released the identity of the victim.

