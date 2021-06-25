BREAKING: Man arrested, accused of sexually assaulting recent UGA grad near campus

A man was arrested Friday afternoon in the sexual assault and robbery of a recent University of Georgia graduate just north of campus, police said.
Quinntylis Teasley, 20, approached two women in their early 20s in the area of Foundry and Strong streets Wednesday shortly after 2 a.m., Athens-Clarke County police spokesman Lt. Shaun Barnett said. Teasley, who had a gun, stole several of their belongings, including a purse, Barnett said.
One of the women was then led to a secluded area at gunpoint and sexually assaulted, Barnett said.
Teasley was arrested on charges of rape, two counts of armed robbery and two counts of aggravated assault, police said. He is being held at the Clarke County Jail without bond.
