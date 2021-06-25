BREAKING: Man arrested, accused of sexually assaulting recent UGA grad near campus

Quinntylis Teasley, 20, approached two women in their early 20s in the area of Foundry and Strong streets Wednesday shortly after 2 a.m., Athens-Clarke County police spokesman Lt. Shaun Barnett said. Teasley, who had a gun, stole several of their belongings, including a purse, Barnett said.

One of the women was then led to a secluded area at gunpoint and sexually assaulted, Barnett said.