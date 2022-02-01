BREAKING: Lawrenceville police chief resigns after sexual harassment allegations

The report said he also brought an executive assistant to tears over a hotel room she booked for him for a conference in Savannah, and that he inappropriately implied to a subordinate’s wife that the subordinate was having a crush and “emotional affair” with a co-worker.

The report also revealed a culture of sexism that some employees said went back years and continued in certain corners of the department. The department’s captain over criminal investigations, Christopher Ryan Morgan, was accused by a colleague of sexually harassing her with lewd comments and text messages. Morgan declined to be interviewed by the investigator and quit the department at the end of December.

Chief Wallis disputed the report’s findings about him and had asked Warbington to overturn his 10-day suspension, according to a Jan. 17 letter to the city manager. Wallis spent more than two decades with the department, assuming the role of chief in 2018.

The assistant police chief, Maj. Myron Walker, will serve as acting chief until a permanent replacement is found.