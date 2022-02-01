BREAKING: Lawrenceville police chief resigns after sexual harassment allegations

Lawrenceville’s police chief, who was suspended for 10 days without pay last week after an internal investigation cited him for sexual harassment and creating a hostile work environment, has resigned.
The announcement came Tuesday afternoon in a press release from the city.
“As we prepared to move the Lawrenceville Police Department forward after recent events,” City Manager Chuck Warbington said in a written statement, “I met with the Chief to discuss the future. During that meeting, Chief Wallis and I mutually agreed that it was best for him, the City, and the Police Department that he step down as Chief and retire from the City on February 15, 2022.”
An investigation conducted for the city by the law firm Elarbee, Thompson, Sapp & Wilson found that Wallis, the city’s police chief since 2018, made sexist remarks to a female officer, who secretly recorded the conversation.
“You walk around here looking like a Hooters girl when the air conditioner’s not working,” the report quoted Chief Wallis saying. “Are you working here or are you working at Hooters? Go get you some orange shorts on.”
The report said he also brought an executive assistant to tears over a hotel room she booked for him for a conference in Savannah, and that he inappropriately implied to a subordinate’s wife that the subordinate was having a crush and “emotional affair” with a co-worker.
The report also revealed a culture of sexism that some employees said went back years and continued in certain corners of the department. The department’s captain over criminal investigations, Christopher Ryan Morgan, was accused by a colleague of sexually harassing her with lewd comments and text messages. Morgan declined to be interviewed by the investigator and quit the department at the end of December.
Chief Wallis disputed the report’s findings about him and had asked Warbington to overturn his 10-day suspension, according to a Jan. 17 letter to the city manager. Wallis spent more than two decades with the department, assuming the role of chief in 2018.
The assistant police chief, Maj. Myron Walker, will serve as acting chief until a permanent replacement is found.