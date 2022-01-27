Lawrenceville police chief hires an attorney while city investigates his department

“And then look real deep into how he got out of this unscathed,” said the woman, who did not identify herself. “And think about who the sacrificial lamb is.”

Chief Wallis is currently out of the office on “modified work schedule due to medical issues,” according to a written statement from a city spokeswoman. Wallis told the AJC that while he’s mostly working from home, he and his assistant chief are still running the department and his work status isn’t related to the ongoing investigation.

For weeks, the AJC has sought documents related to the city’s internal probe, filing requests under the Georgia Open Records Act. The city has so far denied the AJC’s requests, and has failed to provide Wallis’ personnel file as well as the file of a former employee, which the law says must be released.

“To the degree that any such investigation related to sexual harassment investigations within the City’s Police Department may exist, any documents related thereto are exempt from disclosure...,” the city clerk said in an email, citing the open records law’s exemption for records involving ongoing personnel investigations.

Mayor David Still and three of the four city council members did not return calls from the AJC on Wednesday. City Councilman Austin Thompson referred questions to the city manager and the communications office.

Warbington, the city manager, said the city will issue a press release about the investigation on Thursday then won’t be making any other comments after that.

“All I can tell you is we generally don’t talk about personnel issues,” he said, “and we don’t talk about investigations until they’re all completed and information is sent out from the city.”

Wallis has been chief of the department since 2018. He has been with the agency since 1996, holding both the rank of captain and lieutenant, according to state records. He began his career with a five-year stint as a deputy with the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Department.

Wallis has taken some progressive positions during his tenure as chief. In the wake of the death of George Floyd that sparked calls for police accountability and protests nationwide, he sat down and talked directly with protestors in his community to try to understand their concerns and relieve tensions.

Last year he advocated for mental health specialists to work alongside police to attend to 911 calls and diffuse tense situations.

The AJC left a voice message for Wallis’ attorney James M. McCabe on Wednesday night, but did not hear back from before deadline. McCabe specializes is employment and business matters, according to his website.

AJC data specialist Jennifer Peebles contributed to this report.