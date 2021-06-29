BREAKING: Gunfire erupts outside Atlanta strip club

Police are investigating Tuesday morning after several rounds of gunfire erupted outside a northeast Atlanta strip club.
There is a large police presence outside the Onyx Atlanta club on Cheshire Bridge Road just south of I-85. According to Channel 2 Action News, multiple people were injured. The number and conditions of the victims were unclear.
Credit: JOHN SPINK / JSPINK@AJC.COM
At least two dozen shots can be heard in bystander video of the shooting shared with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The person filming hid behind a fence in a parking lot when what sounded like at least two different shooters opened fire. The shots come in quick succession.
At the end of the video, two Atlanta police officers can be seen parked in an intersection. It was not clear if the officers were present before the gunfire or if they were responding to it.
We have an Atlanta Journal-Constitution photographer on scene working to learn more.
— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.