ajc logo
X

BREAKING: Gunfire erupts outside Atlanta strip club

Atlanta police are investigating a shooting Tuesday morning at the Onyx Atlanta strip club on Cheshire Bridge Road.
Caption
Atlanta police are investigating a shooting Tuesday morning at the Onyx Atlanta strip club on Cheshire Bridge Road.

Credit: JOHN SPINK / JSPINK@AJC.COM

Crime & Public Safety
By Chelsea Prince, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
5 minutes ago

Police are investigating Tuesday morning after several rounds of gunfire erupted outside a northeast Atlanta strip club.

There is a large police presence outside the Onyx Atlanta club on Cheshire Bridge Road just south of I-85. According to Channel 2 Action News, multiple people were injured. The number and conditions of the victims were unclear.

Atlanta police speak with clubgoers outside Onyx Atlanta on Cheshire Bridge Road after a shooting Tuesday morning.
Caption
Atlanta police speak with clubgoers outside Onyx Atlanta on Cheshire Bridge Road after a shooting Tuesday morning.

Credit: JOHN SPINK / JSPINK@AJC.COM

Credit: JOHN SPINK / JSPINK@AJC.COM

At least two dozen shots can be heard in bystander video of the shooting shared with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The person filming hid behind a fence in a parking lot when what sounded like at least two different shooters opened fire. The shots come in quick succession.

At the end of the video, two Atlanta police officers can be seen parked in an intersection. It was not clear if the officers were present before the gunfire or if they were responding to it.

We have an Atlanta Journal-Constitution photographer on scene working to learn more.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

In Other News
1
Attorney: Woman suing Atlanta cops over body-slam during 2020 unrest
2
Teen arrested in DeKalb shooting that killed 16-year-old
3
Austell man gets 2 life sentences for child molestation
4
Woman detained after argument ends in deadly shooting in Peoplestown
5
Uber driver arrested in Atlanta shooting that killed passenger
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top