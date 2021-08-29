ajc logo
BREAKING: GBI investigates shooting involving Atlanta police officer in Midtown

The man who was shot was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital.
The man who was shot was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital.

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
35 minutes ago

The GBI is investigating after a shooting involving an Atlanta police officer sent a man to the hospital Sunday morning, according to reports.

Few details have been released about the shooting, but authorities said it began with a report of an armed suspect near the Taco Mac on Peachtree Street in Midtown, Channel 2 Action News reported.

It is not clear what led to shots being fired, but the man was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital, the news station reported. His condition is not known.

We are working to learn more.

— Please return to AJC.com for updates.

Read the full story from Channel 2 Action News here.

