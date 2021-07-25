1 killed, 1 injured in NW Atlanta shooting; GBI investigating

One person was killed and another was injured when gunfire erupted at a gathering in northwest Atlanta early Sunday morning.
An Atlanta police officer returned fire when he heard the gunshots ring out in the crowd of people, prompting the GBI to investigate the incident as an officer-involved shooting. Officer-involved shooting is a term used by the GBI and can be broadly applied in any number of situations.
Nearly 1,000 people were at the gathering in the 800 block of James Jackson Parkway about 1 a.m., Atlanta police said in a statement.
Police were sent to the area to respond to the gathering when an officer spotted two people shooting at each other, the statement said. The officer pulled out a weapon of his own and started shooting in return, officials said.
“At this time it is unclear who shot whom, but two people sustained gunshot wounds,” Atlanta police said.
One of the men, 38-year-old Gabriel Parker, died at the scene from injuries he sustained in the shooting, according to the GBI. A second man was rushed to a hospital.
Police found two handguns at the scene of the shooting. No officers were injured during the incident, according to the GBI.
Parker’s body was taken to the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution also tracks officer-involved shootings that don’t involve the GBI, and those numbers sometimes differ from the GBI’s tally.