GBI: Man shot by South Georgia police after grabbing Taser, stunning officer

“Officers attempted to take Guess into custody,” the GBI said. “Guess was tased several times; however, it was ineffective.”

At one point, Guess took one of the officer’s Tasers and used it to stun another officer, the GBI said. The officer who was being stunned fired, wounding Guess in the leg. He was taken to a hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.

Anyone with information on the incident or details on Thornton’s whereabouts is asked to contact Homerville police at 912-487-5306.

The GBI is investigating the incident, which is among the 68 shootings involving police officers the agency has been asked to look into this year. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution also tracks officer-involved shootings that don’t involve the GBI, and those numbers sometimes differ from the GBI’s tally.