BREAKING: Gainesville mom charged with murder in stabbing deaths of 2 children

Deputies responded to a home on Crescent Drive near Gainesville about 2 p.m. after receiving a call about an injured woman, the Hall County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. They arrived to find the bodies of two siblings, a 5-year-old boy and 6-year-old girl.

The children were identified Saturday evening as Mateo Miranda Jaramillo and his sister, Katherine Miranda Jaramillo, the sheriff’s office said.