BREAKING: Gainesville mom charged with murder in stabbing deaths of 2 children

A Hall County mother faces murder charges in the stabbing deaths of her two young children Friday afternoon, authorities said.
Deputies responded to a home on Crescent Drive near Gainesville about 2 p.m. after receiving a call about an injured woman, the Hall County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. They arrived to find the bodies of two siblings, a 5-year-old boy and 6-year-old girl.
The children were identified Saturday evening as Mateo Miranda Jaramillo and his sister, Katherine Miranda Jaramillo, the sheriff’s office said.
Their mother, 26-year-old Berenice Jaramillo-Hernandez, was seriously injured when police arrived, but investigators later determined her stab wounds were self-inflicted.
“According to the preliminary investigation, between noon and 2 p.m. on Friday, Jaramillo-Hernandez killed the children with a knife and then turned the knife on herself, resulting in serious injuries,” the sheriff’s office said in its release.
She faces two counts each of felony murder, malice murder and aggravated assault, deputies said. She will be booked into the Hall County Jail after her release from the hospital.
