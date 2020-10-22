BREAKING: FDA approves drug remdesivir to treat COVID-19

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved antiviral drug remdesivir as a treatment for the coronavirus, the first drug of its kind to receive the federal government’s imprimatur, according to numerous sources.
Gilead Sciences, the drug’s maker, made the announcement Thursday, saying the medicine, which is administered intravenously, would only be used in severe cases that required hospitalization.
The drug was used to treat President Donald Trump when he was hospitalized for three days at Walter Reed Medical Center earlier this month after testing positive for the virus.
The FDA had previously granted an emergency authorization to use the drug on patients although it hadn’t been formally approved until now.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s foremost expert on infectious diseases, earlier this year described the drug as “a new standard of care” for coronavirus patients.
