LATEST: Trump tweeting furiously as Walter Reed stay enters day 4

URGENT: From WH COS Mark Meadows to Fox News: “Spoke to the President this morning. He continued to improve over night and is ready to get back to a normal working schedule. He will meet with his doctors and nurses this morning to make further assessments of his progress. — John Roberts (@johnrobertsFox) October 5, 2020

On Sunday, Trump briefly left Walter Reed Medical Center on Sunday to salute supporters outside the hospital from his motorcade. While his brief period outside the hospital drew the ire of one Walter Reed attending physician, White House officials said the trip had been cleared by doctors.

Every single person in the vehicle during that completely unnecessary Presidential “drive-by” just now has to be quarantined for 14 days. They might get sick. They may die. For political theater. Commanded by Trump to put their lives at risk for theater. This is insanity. — Dr. James P. Phillips, MD (@DrPhillipsMD) October 4, 2020

The President’s doctors approved his drive-by supporters outside the hospital this afternoon. “The movement was cleared by the medical team as safe to do,” @JuddPDeere45 tells CBS News. “Appropriate precautions were taken” to protect the Pres and all supporting his motorcade. pic.twitter.com/FLJQW04HZG — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) October 5, 2020

No first-term president running for reelection has suffered such a serious health setback so close to an election. Trump’s hospitalization has refocused the election to where Democrat Joe Biden wants it: on Trump’s uneven leadership throughout the pandemic. The Republican president, the first lady and several senior Republicans are infected.

A best-case scenario might allow Trump to emerge just before the next presidential debate, scheduled for Oct. 15. Campaign manager Bill Stepien, who’s also infected, described Trump as the campaign’s “best asset” over the weekend.

Over the weekend, Trump’s campaign team announced plans to dispatch Vice President Mike Pence and Trump’s family to key swing states after Wednesday’s vice presidential debate to help the campaign regain momentum. It’s unclear, however, how the plan dubbed “Operation MAGA” differs from the campaign’s previous strategy. The president’s top surrogates have been active on the campaign trail for months.

Pence and Sen. Kamala Harris are still set to face off Wednesday night in Utah for the only vice presidential debate. Trump’s health status makes the typically lower-profile affair more consequential.