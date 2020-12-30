BREAKING: Ex-‘Gilligan’s Island’ actor Dawn Wells dies at 82 from virus

Dawn Wells, who starred as Mary Ann in the popular 1960s sitcom “Gilligan’s Island,” has died of COVID-19 complications, according to Variety. She was 82.
Wells, a native of Reno, Nevada, also appeared in “77 Sunset Strip,” “Maverick,” “Bonanza,” “The Joey Bishop Show” and “Hawaiian Eye.”
Credit: Jason Merritt
Publicist Harlan Boll announced her death, Variety reported.
Wells died peacefully at a living facility in Los Angeles, Boll told The Associated Press.
“There is so much more to Dawn Wells” than the “Gilligan’s Island” character that brought her fame, Boll said in a statement.
Besides TV, film and stage acting credits, her other real-life roles included teacher and motivational speaker, Boll said.
Wells represented Nevada in the 1959 Miss America pageant and was on several TV series before being cast in “Gilligan’s Island” in 1964.
After the series ended in 1967, she returned for several TV movies and spinoff series.
