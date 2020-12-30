BREAKING: Ex-‘Gilligan’s Island’ actor Dawn Wells dies at 82 from virus

“There is so much more to Dawn Wells” than the “Gilligan’s Island” character that brought her fame, Boll said in a statement.

Besides TV, film and stage acting credits, her other real-life roles included teacher and motivational speaker, Boll said.

Wells represented Nevada in the 1959 Miss America pageant and was on several TV series before being cast in “Gilligan’s Island” in 1964.

Besides "Gilligan's Island," Dawn Wells, who died Wednesday, also appeared in “77 Sunset Strip,” “Maverick,” “Bonanza,” “The Joey Bishop Show” and “Hawaiian Eye.”

After the series ended in 1967, she returned for several TV movies and spinoff series.

