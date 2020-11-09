UPDATE: Lockdown at Douglas County high school lifted

New Manchester High went on lockdown around 12:15 p.m., with all doors to the school being secured and no one being allowed in or out, Douglas County Schools spokeswoman Portia Lake told AJC.com. It was in response to what the school district called a “potentially dangerous situation” in a nearby neighborhood.

The lockdown was lifted at 2:14 p.m., Lake said. She added that all staff and students are safe.