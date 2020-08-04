BREAKING: DeKalb K-9 shot, killed by deputy during search for rape suspect

A DeKalb County K-9 was shot and killed by a deputy while searching for a rape suspect Tuesday afternoon in southwest Atlanta, authorities said.
According to the sheriff’s office, deputies attempted to serve an arrest warrant at an apartment complex when the dog got away from its handler and ran.
“The K-9 deputy lost sight of the suspect and came upon a plain clothes sheriff’s office investigator involved in the pursuit,” Chief Deputy Randy Akies said in a statement. “When the K-9 deputy advanced aggressively, the investigator fired in self-defense.”
The dog died at the scene, deputies said, and the suspect police were searching for is still on the run.
