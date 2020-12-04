BREAKING: DeKalb certifies presidential election results following recount

Explore DeKalb elections manager blamed for 95 previously omitted ballots

Hamilton said her office was not able to determine the source of that discrepancy, saying that ballots were moved “several times” during the multiple recounting efforts. The latest recount took place in Stonecrest starting Nov. 24 and took the county about five days to complete, Hamilton said. Employees received Thanksgiving and last Sunday off.

“(The discrepancy) bothered me,” Hamilton said. “I had staff searching, searching, searching. It’s the first time we’ve done this with the new Dominion (voting) system, and I hope that if we have a recount in January, we’re able to alleviate this.”

Anthony Lewis, one of the two Republicans on the board, voiced his concerns about the error before voting to recertify the presidential election results.

“This is the first time since I’ve been on this board where I’ve felt nervous about a recertification,” he said. “...We can’t answer the public. If someone comes up to me and asks what happened, I have nothing to tell them.”

The latest recount effort is not expected to impact the outcome of the presidential race in Georgia, which Biden won by about 12,000 votes.

