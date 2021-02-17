BREAKING: Couple arrested, accused of shooting woman who shushed them in theater

Two people accused of shooting a woman who shushed them in a movie theater have been arrested, Atlanta police said Wednesday.
The U.S. Marshals Service arrested Camryn King, 20, and Yvonne Crawford, 22, in Indiana for their alleged roles in the Jan. 9 shooting inside an AMC theater at 3800 Princeton Lakes Way, police said. Both were charged with aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and will be extradited to Atlanta, Officer Anthony Grant said in an emailed statement.
“This is outstanding work by all of the Atlanta police detectives who worked this case,” Grant said. “We extend a sincere thank you to the U.S. Marshals team for their assistance.”
The 22-year-old victim was at the theater to see a movie with her wife, police previously said. She left the theater about 9:10 p.m. after being shot in the shoulder and called for help from a nearby Walgreen’s.
The victim told investigators a group behind her in the theater was being too loud. She got into a brief argument with the man and woman, at which point the man pulled a handgun from the woman’s purse and fired. The victim realized she was shot after hearing the gunshot ring out, she told police.
The woman’s injuries were not life-threatening.
