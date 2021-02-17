BREAKING: Couple arrested, accused of shooting woman who shushed them in theater

The U.S. Marshals Service arrested Camryn King, 20, and Yvonne Crawford, 22, in Indiana for their alleged roles in the Jan. 9 shooting inside an AMC theater at 3800 Princeton Lakes Way, police said. Both were charged with aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and will be extradited to Atlanta, Officer Anthony Grant said in an emailed statement.

“This is outstanding work by all of the Atlanta police detectives who worked this case,” Grant said. “We extend a sincere thank you to the U.S. Marshals team for their assistance.”