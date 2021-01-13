Cops seek 2 accused of shooting woman who shushed them in theater

Atlanta police are looking for two suspects accused of firing at a woman in a movie theater after she turned around to shush them.
Police on Wednesday released surveillance footage of two women sought in the case. The incident happened at the AMC Camp Creek 14 on Princeton Lakes Parkway, according to Atlanta police spokesman Officer Anthony Grant.
The 22-year-old victim was at the theater to see a movie with her wife Saturday night, Grant said. She left the theater about 9:10 p.m. after being shot in the shoulder and called for help from a nearby Walgreen’s.
“The investigation revealed that the victim and her wife were in a nearby movie theater watching a movie,” Grant previously said in an emailed statement. “A group sitting behind the victim was being disruptive and (the victim) told them to be quiet.”
The victim got into a brief argument with them, at which point one of them pulled out a handgun and fired. The victim realized she was shot after hearing the gunshot ring out, she told police.
The woman was stable when she was taken to a hospital, Grant said.
Anyone with information leading to the suspects’ identities is asked to contact Atlanta police. Tipsters can remain anonymous, and be eligible for rewards of up to $2,000, by contacting Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477, texting information to 274637 or visiting the Crime Stoppers website.