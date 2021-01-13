Cops seek 2 accused of shooting woman who shushed them in theater

The victim got into a brief argument with them, at which point one of them pulled out a handgun and fired. The victim realized she was shot after hearing the gunshot ring out, she told police.

The woman was stable when she was taken to a hospital, Grant said.

Anyone with information leading to the suspects’ identities is asked to contact Atlanta police. Tipsters can remain anonymous, and be eligible for rewards of up to $2,000, by contacting Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477, texting information to 274637 or visiting the Crime Stoppers website.