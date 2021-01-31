X

3 injured in shooting at Camp Creek Marketplace

Three people were injured in a shooting at Camp Creek Marketplace.
Credit: Channel 2 Action News

News | 31 minutes ago
By Asia Simone Burns, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Three people were injured Saturday evening after gunfire erupted at Camp Creek Marketplace in East Point.

The victims were shot about 9 p.m. at the shopping center off Camp Creek Parkway, Channel 2 Action News reported.

Investigators have not provided their ages or names, but according to Channel 2 the victims were two teen boys and a teen girl.

One was shot in the arm, one in the leg, and one in the shoulder, the news station reported. No other information has been released on the shooting.

We are working to learn more.

