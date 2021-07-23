Boy killed, caregiver injured after running into Clayton road

A 12-year-old boy and his caregiver were both hit by a car Friday after the boy ran into a Clayton County road and the man tried to stop him.
The boy died of his injuries at a hospital, Clayton police spokeswoman Officer Helekia Helm said from the scene. The caregiver is in serious condition.
Noah’s Ark Road is shut down in both directions at Floyd Road while an investigation is underway Friday afternoon. Drivers traveling through the Lake Spivey area are asked to take a different route, Helm said.
The boy’s name was not released. It was not clear if his caregiver was a family member.
— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.
In Other News
1
Seminar focuses on preserving the records found in family Bibles
2
BREAKING: Man indicted in triple homicide at Cobb golf course
3
Senior care home hid financial woes from residents, then abruptly...
4
Man filmed rape of DeKalb woman’s lifeless body on cellphone, police...
5
BREAKING: Feds say Gainesville poultry plant at fault for 6 deaths