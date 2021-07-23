ajc logo
Boy killed, caregiver injured after running into Clayton road

The boy died of his injuries at a hospital, according to Clayton County police.
A 12-year-old boy and his caregiver were both hit by a car Friday after the boy ran into a Clayton County road and the man tried to stop him.

The boy died of his injuries at a hospital, Clayton police spokeswoman Officer Helekia Helm said from the scene. The caregiver is in serious condition.

Noah’s Ark Road is shut down in both directions at Floyd Road while an investigation is underway Friday afternoon. Drivers traveling through the Lake Spivey area are asked to take a different route, Helm said.

The boy’s name was not released. It was not clear if his caregiver was a family member.

