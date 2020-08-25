BREAKING: Body found in pickup truck on Atlanta road

A man’s body was found laying in the back seat of a pickup truck in the middle of a road Tuesday morning, according to Atlanta police.
The discovery was made in the area of Metropolitan Parkway and Saint John’s Avenue in southwest Atlanta, police said. An officer on patrol was driving up Metropolitan Parkway when he came across the Dodge pickup truck in the roadway, police spokesman Capt. A. B. Jackson said.
The officer prepared paperwork to impound the vehicle and then approached it, Jackson said.
“He doesn’t see anything in the vehicle, but he smells something,” he said. “He opens the back door, and there’s a body on the floor of the back seat of the truck.”
Investigators have not yet determined when the man died, but believe he has been deceased for some time. The circumstances surrounding the man’s death are not clear, according to police.
“The vehicle has mud in the inside and all over it, and the man has been deceased for a minute,” Jackson said. “We are trying to figure out how the vehicle got here.”
No witnesses have come forth with information in the case. Investigators are reviewing surveillance footage from cameras in the area.
Metropolitan Parkway is shut down at Saint John’s Avenue while investigators are at the scene.
