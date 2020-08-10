X

BREAKING: A 5.7-magnitude earthquake hit Honduras, Caribbean islands Monday

By Stephanie Toone, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

A moderate earthquake hit areas of northern Honduras and surrounding parts of the Caribbean islands Monday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The 5.7-magnitude quake shook Honduras around 8 a.m. Monday, going about 6.2 miles below ground, according to reports. The location of the quake is 190 miles east of Belmopan, and northeast of Roatan island in the Gulf of Honduras.

Currently, there are no reports of damage or injuries, according to Breaking News Belize. The area was last hit by a tremor in January 2018.

On Sunday, another earthquake struck in North Carolina. The 5.1-magnitude quake was the strongest the area had seen since 1916, according to reports. Its effects were felt as far north as Baltimore and as far South as Atlanta.

