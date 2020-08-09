Wake up, Carolina! 5.1 quake strikes Sunday morning

There have been no reports of injuries.

The quake was felt not only in Sparta, but in surrounding locations such as Kings Hill, Charlotte, Carrboro, Mint Hill, Oak Ridge and Laurens County, SC, according to U.S. Rep. Jeff Duncan.

Laurens County, SC just had an earthquake. We felt it at 8:09. Anyone else? — Rep. Jeff Duncan (@RepJeffDuncan) August 9, 2020

There were reports of the quake being felt as far south as Blairsville, Georgia, and even Atlanta.

Did you feel it? Some reports of it being felt in Blairsville and even in Atlanta. https://t.co/RBpR8cRl9s — Eboni Deon, WSB (@EboniDeonWSB) August 9, 2020

Charlotte law enforcement officials also confirmed there were no reports of injuries in the Queen City.