Wake up, Carolina! 5.1 quake strikes Sunday morning

One of the largest earthquakes ever recorded for North Carolina shook the region Sunday morning, according to the US Geological Survey.
The 5.1 magnitude earthquake’s epicenter was located near Sparta, N.C.
#BREAKING Thanks to Tracy Stewart for sharing this video with @FOX46News of the #earthquake captured on his nest camera in Kings Mountain! You can hear it!— (@LindsayClein)Aug 09 2020
More than 4,000 people have reported feeling the quake.
Right now, @USGS tells me this was one of, if not, the largest earthquake on record for our region. More than 4,700 reports of people who say they felt it coming into USGS.— (@BTolisonWSOC9)Aug 09 2020
There have been no reports of injuries.
The quake was felt not only in Sparta, but in surrounding locations such as Kings Hill, Charlotte, Carrboro, Mint Hill, Oak Ridge and Laurens County, SC, according to U.S. Rep. Jeff Duncan.
Laurens County, SC just had an earthquake. We felt it at 8:09. Anyone else?— Rep. Jeff Duncan (@RepJeffDuncan) August 9, 2020
There were reports of the quake being felt as far south as Blairsville, Georgia, and even Atlanta.
Did you feel it? Some reports of it being felt in Blairsville and even in Atlanta. https://t.co/RBpR8cRl9s— Eboni Deon, WSB (@EboniDeonWSB) August 9, 2020
Charlotte law enforcement officials also confirmed there were no reports of injuries in the Queen City.
Good Morning Charlotte, we are sure most of you are awake because yes, that was an earthquake you felt. No local reports of damage or injuries but what a wake up call.— IAFF Local660 (@CFFALocal660) August 9, 2020