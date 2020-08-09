X

Wake up, Carolina! 5.1 quake strikes Sunday morning

A 5.1 magnitude earthquake struck North Carolina Sunday morning. Image US Geological Survey
By Tim Darnell, Atlanta Journal-Constitution

One of the largest earthquakes ever recorded for North Carolina shook the region Sunday morning, according to the US Geological Survey.

The 5.1 magnitude earthquake’s epicenter was located near Sparta, N.C.

More than 4,000 people have reported feeling the quake.

There have been no reports of injuries.

The quake was felt not only in Sparta, but in surrounding locations such as Kings Hill, Charlotte, Carrboro, Mint Hill, Oak Ridge and Laurens County, SC, according to U.S. Rep. Jeff Duncan.

There were reports of the quake being felt as far south as Blairsville, Georgia, and even Atlanta.

Charlotte law enforcement officials also confirmed there were no reports of injuries in the Queen City.

