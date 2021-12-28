Hamburger icon
Amber Alert issued for 6-year-old girl, mother missing from Cumming

Balvanera Esperanz Parada-Olivas, 45, and her 6-year-old daughter Rachel Zecena are believed to be traveling with the girl's father, Alexis R. Zecena-Lopez. 55. Authorities believe they were taken against their will.
Balvanera Esperanz Parada-Olivas, 45, and her 6-year-old daughter Rachel Zecena are believed to be traveling with the girl's father, Alexis R. Zecena-Lopez. 55. Authorities believe they were taken against their will.

News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
39 minutes ago

Authorities have activated an Amber Alert for a 6-year-old girl and her mother believed to have been abducted by the girl’s father.

The alert, known as a Levi’s Call in Georgia, was issued on behalf of the Cumming Police Department. According to a missing poster, Balvanera Esperanz Parada-Olivas, 45, and her daughter, Rachel Zecena, were last in contact with loved ones between 5 and 6 p.m. Sunday.

The child’s father, 55-year-old Alexis R. Zecena-Lopez, may have taken the two against their will after a previous domestic incident, authorities said. Police believe he may be armed.

They may be traveling in Parada-Olivas’ 2016 black Ford Focus with Georgia tag RVX9470. She is described as 5-foot-2 and 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Zecena-Lopez is described as 5-foot-8 and 175 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cumming police at 770-781-3087.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

