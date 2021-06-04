BREAKING: 3 children hurt overnight in separate shootings in Atlanta

A 17-year-old, a 13-year-old and a 2-year-old were injured overnight in separate shootings that took place across the city of Atlanta.
All three were taken to hospitals, where they were said to be stable Friday morning, according to Atlanta police. No arrests have been made in any of the unrelated shootings, the first of which occurred just before midnight.
In northwest Atlanta, a 13-year-old victim was found shot when police were called to Neighborhood Discount Grocery in the 900 block of Joseph E. Boone Boulevard. Investigators believe the boy was involved in an argument with another child that escalated to gunfire, police spokesman Officer Steve Avery said.
“During the argument both males were armed, and the victim was shot,” Avery said in a statement. “A witness at the scene, also a juvenile male, was found to have removed the victim’s firearm from the scene and was later arrested for obstruction.”
Police charged the 13-year-old with possession of a firearm as a minor before he was taken to a hospital to be treated. The shooter remains at large.
Officers got a call about another shooting about 2:15 a.m. Friday. A 17-year-old boy showed up at Grady Memorial Hospital and said he’d been shot outside his house on Holderness Street in southwest Atlanta, Avery said.
Four people approached the boy outside his home, he told police, and ordered him to leave the area.
“As the victim was leaving, he heard gunshots and was wounded,” Avery said. “A passing motorist took the victim to the hospital where he is in stable condition.”
The third shooting was reported about 2:50 a.m., when a father brought his injured toddler into Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta at Hughes Spalding Hospital.
The father told police his 2-year-old son was shot shortly after they returned home to the Park at Greenbriar Apartments on Continental Colony Parkway in southwest Atlanta. He set his son down to unlock the door, then he heard gunfire, Avery said.
The circumstances surrounding that shooting are unclear, and no suspects have been identified.
All three shootings remain under investigation. Tipsters can remain anonymous, and be eligible for rewards of up to $2,000, by contacting Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477, texting information to 274637 or visiting the Crime Stoppers website.