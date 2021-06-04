BREAKING: 3 children hurt overnight in separate shootings in Atlanta

Officers got a call about another shooting about 2:15 a.m. Friday. A 17-year-old boy showed up at Grady Memorial Hospital and said he’d been shot outside his house on Holderness Street in southwest Atlanta, Avery said.

Four people approached the boy outside his home, he told police, and ordered him to leave the area.

“As the victim was leaving, he heard gunshots and was wounded,” Avery said. “A passing motorist took the victim to the hospital where he is in stable condition.”

The third shooting was reported about 2:50 a.m., when a father brought his injured toddler into Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta at Hughes Spalding Hospital.

The father told police his 2-year-old son was shot shortly after they returned home to the Park at Greenbriar Apartments on Continental Colony Parkway in southwest Atlanta. He set his son down to unlock the door, then he heard gunfire, Avery said.

The circumstances surrounding that shooting are unclear, and no suspects have been identified.

All three shootings remain under investigation. Tipsters can remain anonymous, and be eligible for rewards of up to $2,000, by contacting Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477, texting information to 274637 or visiting the Crime Stoppers website.