3 cousins charged in fatal stabbing outside Roswell restaurant

Authorities previously identified 22-year-old Sergio Alvarado as the primary suspect in Corea’s death and said he may have fled to Texas after the stabbing.

On Friday, however, police announced Alvarado and two others — 33-year-old Edin Alvarado and 35-year-old Dennis Amilcar Alvarado-Munoz — were captured Thursday in Miami. All three are charged with murder and are being held at the Miami-Dade County Jail as they await extradition to Georgia, authorities said.

Police said Edin Alvarado and Dennis Amilcar Alvarado-Munoz were “contributing parties” to the fight that occurred in the parking lot, but no additional information was immediately available.

Dania Corea, Rigoberto Corea’s daughter, told Channel 2 Action News she was with her father the night he was killed.

“He wanted to steal his money,” she said. “My father told him, ‘Ask for the money instead of stealing it.’ I think he attacked because he became offended.”

She said she told Sergio Alvarado to leave her father alone, but he responded, “This animal has to die,” Channel 2 reported.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information about Corea’s death is asked to call Roswell detectives at 770-640-4100. Tipsters can remain anonymous, and be eligible for rewards of up to $2,000, by contacting Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477, texting information to 274637 or visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

