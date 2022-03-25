ajc logo
BREAKING: 2 injured in small plane crash near Barrow County Airport

A small plane crashed Friday morning near the Barrow County Airport.

A small plane crashed Friday morning near the Barrow County Airport.

Two people were injured Friday morning when a small plane went down near Winder, not far from the Barrow County Airport, officials said.

Barrow emergency services received a 911 call about the downed plane around 11 a.m., spokesman Capt. Scott Dakin told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Firefighters and emergency medical personnel were sent to the crash site near 241 Giles Road, where they found two people injured near the wreckage.

Both people were able to pull themselves from the plane before emergency responders arrived, Dakin said. One of the plane’s passengers was taken to the hospital in an ambulance while another was flown by helicopter. Dakin did not identify the victims or share further details about their injuries.

At some point after the crash, the plane caught on fire, Dakin said. Firefighters were able to contain the flames to the wreckage and immediate area around the crash site. The fire was quickly extinguished.

County officials have notified the Federal Aviation Administration about the crash and Dakin said firefighters were waiting for FAA officials at the scene. First responders were not able to identify what type of plane had crashed, but Dakin described it as “very small.”

