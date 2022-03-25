BREAKING: 2 injured in small plane crash near Barrow County Airport

Both people were able to pull themselves from the plane before emergency responders arrived, Dakin said. One of the plane’s passengers was taken to the hospital in an ambulance while another was flown by helicopter. Dakin did not identify the victims or share further details about their injuries.

At some point after the crash, the plane caught on fire, Dakin said. Firefighters were able to contain the flames to the wreckage and immediate area around the crash site. The fire was quickly extinguished.