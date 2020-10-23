BREAKING: 2 injured after man fleeing police crashes in Chamblee

Two people were injured Friday morning when a man fleeing police crashed his truck at a Chamblee intersection, authorities said.
The incident began shortly after 10 a.m. when Dunwoody officers spotted a stolen license plate on a Chevrolet Colorado and tried to stop the truck, police spokesman Sgt. Robert Parsons said.
The vehicle sped away and police decided not to pursue it, authorities said.
Moments later, the driver entered Chamblee and lost control on Peachtree Boulevard, colliding with several cars and a telephone pole, city spokeswoman Tisa Moore told AJC.com.
Two people were injured in the crash and taken to the hospital, Moore said. Their conditions have not been released.
The driver of the pickup got out and ran behind the Hennessy Ford dealership, prompting a manhunt. He was captured shortly before 11:30 a.m., authorities said.
His name has not been released and police are still working to determine his charges.
