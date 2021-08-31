BREAKING: 2 in critical condition after shooting at Clayton County apartments

Two men were critically injured in a shooting outside a Clayton County apartment complex on Tuesday morning, police said.
The victims were lying in the front yard of a building in the 600 block of Flint River Road west of Jonesboro when officers were called to the area about 5:30 a.m. According to Clayton County police spokesman Officer Jordan Parrish, the men were responsive when the officers arrived.
“We are in the early stages of our investigation, so we have very limited information to give at this time,” Parrish told reporters from the scene.
Detectives were still working to learn the circumstances surrounding the shooting. No suspects had been identified Tuesday.
― Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.
