BREAKING: 2 in critical condition after shooting at Clayton County apartments

The victims were lying in the front yard of a building in the 600 block of Flint River Road west of Jonesboro when officers were called to the area about 5:30 a.m. According to Clayton County police spokesman Officer Jordan Parrish, the men were responsive when the officers arrived.

“We are in the early stages of our investigation, so we have very limited information to give at this time,” Parrish told reporters from the scene.