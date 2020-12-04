BREAKING: 2 dead, 1 critically injured in Barrow County trailer fire

Two people died and one was injured in a fire at a Barrow County trailer Friday morning, according to officials.
Barrow County Emergency Services received a 911 call at around 10:45 a.m. about a fire in the double-wide trailer, spokesman Capt. Scott Dakin said. He said units arrived on the scene in the 330 block of Wages Road and were informed there were people trapped inside.
“We went into search-and-rescue mode and upon entry we pulled three people out,” Dakin said.
Two of the victims were pronounced dead at the scene and one person was taken to a hospital in critical condition, Dakin said. Their names have not been released.
Officials said there are a few remaining hot spots, but the fire is mostly out. The investigation is ongoing, with state fire marshal’s officers on the scene.
