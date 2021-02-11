X

BREAKING: Multiple people reported trapped in massive Texas interstate crash

A major crash involving possibly dozens of vehicles has been reported in Texas. Image Fort Worth Fire Department
By Tim Darnell, Atlanta Journal-Constitution

A major crash involving multiple vehicles and possibly dozens of injuries is being reported near Fort Worth, Texas.

The Fort Worth Fire Department has confirmed it is working an accident on I-35 West in which it says multiple people are trapped.

There have been no confirmed reports of how many people were injured, or if there have been any fatalities.

Multiple 18-wheelers have been reported to be involved, as well as local police car and a MedStar ambulance.

In an email to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, a MedStar spokesperson confirmed the crash happened on I-35 near 28th Street.

Icy road conditions are reportedly causing delays in rescuing trapped motorists and clearing the freeway, according to KXAS in Dallas.

The accident scene reportedly stretches about 1.5 miles, according to WFAA.

This story is developing.

