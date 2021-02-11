BREAKING: Multiple people reported trapped in massive Texas interstate crash

Multiple 18-wheelers have been reported to be involved, as well as local police car and a MedStar ambulance.

.@CarrolltonTXPD is investigating several accidents this morning as a result of the icy road conditions, including an 11 car pileup on southbound I-35 from the Lewisville entrance until Belt Line Road. Be sure to drive carefully or stay off the roads if possible. https://t.co/dhhmWmVLMy — City of Carrollton (@CarrolltonTX) February 11, 2021

In an email to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, a MedStar spokesperson confirmed the crash happened on I-35 near 28th Street.

To my truck driving friends, avoid and pray for those on North Freeway in Fort Worth, TX today. This is by Cabelas. 50 car pile up, multiple fatalities. Y’all be careful 🙏🏻. @taylorbilt pic.twitter.com/0nGULvKrsX — LDM (@lm1982tx) February 11, 2021

Icy road conditions are reportedly causing delays in rescuing trapped motorists and clearing the freeway, according to KXAS in Dallas.

This is the view from the 28th street bridge with the downtown skyline in the distance. Traffic in both directions is backed up for miles. Fort Worth Police warn to expect lengthy delays. @wfaa pic.twitter.com/NCSlevmth7 — Eric Alvarez (@EricWFAA) February 11, 2021

The accident scene reportedly stretches about 1.5 miles, according to WFAA.

This story is developing.