BREAKING: 1-year-old Cobb boy the state’s youngest to die from coronavirus

By Alexis Stevens, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

A 1-year-old Cobb County boy has become the youngest in Georgia to die from the coronavirus, the State Department of Public Health said Friday.

The boy, whose name was not released, was identified as Black and had underlying conditions. Due to privacy laws, no further details surrounding the baby’s death were released.

The state has recorded 5,471 deaths related to the coronavirus, the DPH said Friday.

Previously, the youngest to die from the virus in Georgia was a 7-year-old Chatham County boy. The county’s coroner previously said the preliminary investigation suggested COVID-19 gave the boy a fever, which triggered a seizure that happened to occur while he was bathing.

The latest death comes days after health officials said the number of Georgians under the age of 18 diagnosed with COVID-19 has jumped 65% in the past month. More than 21,000 children have tested positive since March, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution published earlier this week.

