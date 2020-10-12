BREAKING: 1 dead, several injured in Myrtle Beach shooting

The Myrtle Beach Police Department is investigating a shooting that has left one person dead and several injured, according to several reports.
Police are still on the scene investigating the shooting, which officials first received a call around 4:40 a.m. Monday about shots fired near the 1000 block of Highway 501 and the 500 block of Canal, according to what police told South Carolina news station WMBF.
Several people have been reported injured and have been transported to a local hospital, according to Cpl. Tom Vest of MBPD. No details have been released whether the person who died was pronounced dead on the scene.
The suspect is at large.
Anyone with photos or videos that could help MBPD’s investigation is asked to call 843-918-1382.