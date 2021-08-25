BREAKING: 1 dead after SUV goes off overpass, onto Atlanta Beltline

The death was confirmed by Atlanta police spokeswoman Officer TaSheena Brown, but few other details have been released. Police are still investigating what caused the SUV to go off the overpass and did not say if anyone else was injured.

The crash happened around 4:30 p.m. near the intersection of Ralph David Abernathy Boulevard and Cascade Avenue, according to the WSB 24-hour Traffic Center. In that area, Abernathy Boulevard is raised above ground level and a section of the Atlanta Beltline runs beneath it. In the course of the wreck, the SUV plunged from Abernathy Boulevard to the trail below.