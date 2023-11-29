LISTEN: ‘The Trump Indictment’ podcast — ‘Walking the Line’

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis makes a fiery courtroom debut in the latest episode of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s podcast, “Breakdown: The Trump Indictment.”

In episode 19, “Walking the Line,” hosts Tamar Hallerman and Shannon McCaffrey take you inside the Fulton courthouse to hear Willis argue that bond should be revoked for a Donald Trump co-defendant who had been repeatedly attacking potential witnesses on social media.

Harrison Floyd has been one of the most combative defendants in the case, and his lawyers argued that while he “walked up close to the line,” his posts were protected free speech.