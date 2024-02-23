LISTEN: ‘The Trump Indictment’ podcast — ‘Under The Microscope’

The most recent Breakdown episode by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution dissects the recent evidentiary hearing on the motion to disqualify Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis and her office from the Georgia election interference case.

The hearing has enough twists and turns to be an episode of a telenovela. Episode 31 — “Under The Microscope” — of Breakdown’s Season 10, “The Trump Indictment,” includes testimony from Willis, special prosecutor Nathan Wade and his former law partner, Terrence Bradley, who had been billed at the defense’s star witness.