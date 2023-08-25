LISTEN — ‘The Trump Indictment’ podcast: ‘Trump Surrenders’

The latest episode of the AJC’s ‘Breakdown’ podcast recounts the hectic moments before the former president arrived at the Fulton County jail.

Credit: Fulton County Sheriff's Office

Credit: Fulton County Sheriff's Office

Breakdown Podcast
1 hour ago
X

The latest episode of “Breakdown” from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution recaps former President Donald Trump’s historic surrender at the Fulton County jail.

“Trump Surrenders” of Breakdown’s Season 10 — “The Trump Indictment” — also recounts a flurry of breaking news in just the past few days: the spectacle of Rudy Giuliani’s surrender, Trump gets a new lawyer, a speedy trial demand is made and District Attorney Fani Willis proposes a new trial date for October.

You can download the Breakdown podcast from Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or your favorite podcasting platform. You can also stream it above.

Trump investigations in Georgia and elsewhere - Continuing Coverage

Will Trump get his mug shot taken when he surrenders on Georgia charges?

The Fulton County jail where Trump is expected to surrender

The Trump Georgia investigation 101: What is it about?’

READ: Full Fulton County grand jury indictment

Who’s who in the Georgia Trump indictment - Photos, bio, charges at a glance

Who is Fani Willis, the Georgia DA prosecuting Trump

Scott McAfee: Meet the judge who will oversee the case

Racketeering: Explaining the ‘criminal enterprise’ described in the indictment

LISTEN: ‘The Trump Indictment’ podcast — ‘The Enterprise’ - AJC Breakdown

LISTEN: Donald Trump and his allies indicted in Georgia - Politically Georgia

Watch: What is RICO? The Georgia racketeering law could be a factor

A closer look at state laws examined by Fulton DA in Trump probe

Fulton courthouse has seen its share of big cases

Georgia and Trump: Takeaways from the push to overturn the 2020 election

AJC Special Report: Inside the campaign to undermine Georgia’s election

Complete coverage of Trump and the Georgia investigation

Get the latest on the Trump indictment with the AJC’s pop-up newsletter. Every Wednesday through the proceedings, our veteran journalists guide you though these unprecedented times. Sign up

Trump indicted: How Georgia case compares to DOJ and New York probes

The Trump Indictment’ podcast from the AJC — ‘Breakdown’ Season 10

Listen: An extraordinary look inside the Georgia grand jury probe

From March: Trump Georgia grand jury heard 3rd leaked Trump call

Harassment of Atlanta poll workers could be subject of Trump indictments

Georgia grand jury report recommends perjury charges

Trump’s state of mind central to Fulton DA’s investigation

RELATED: The New York grand jury investigating Trump

A rural Georgia county caught up in Trump probe awaits answers

Can a former president be indicted? An AJC podcast explored the historic record

Fulton DA faces biggest decision of career as Trump grand jury looms

Fulton County judges approve special grand jury for Trump Georgia election probe

Gov. Brian Kemp testifies in Fulton County Trump probe

Fulton grand jury subpoenas Rudy Giuliani, Lindsey Graham, Trump campaign lawyers

Trump Washington indictment - Full coverage

ExploreListen to previous seasons of the AJC's 'Breakdown' podcast
