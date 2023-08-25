LISTEN — ‘The Trump Indictment’ podcast: ‘Trump Surrenders’

The latest episode of “Breakdown” from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution recaps former President Donald Trump’s historic surrender at the Fulton County jail.

“Trump Surrenders” of Breakdown’s Season 10 — “The Trump Indictment” — also recounts a flurry of breaking news in just the past few days: the spectacle of Rudy Giuliani’s surrender, Trump gets a new lawyer, a speedy trial demand is made and District Attorney Fani Willis proposes a new trial date for October.

