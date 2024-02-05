LISTEN: ‘The Trump Indictment’ podcast — ‘The Response’

The most recent episode of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Breakdown podcast covers the highly anticipated response by the District Attorney’s Office to allegations DA Fani Willis and special prosecutor Nathan Wade were having an improper romantic relationship.
The court filing is at times pointed and blistering and it is highly critical and dismissive of the motion to disqualify Willis and her office from prosecuting the case against former President Donald Trump and 15 remaining co-defendants. “The Response” is the 27th episode of Breakdown’s Season 10 – “The Trump Indictment.”
The DA’s response also answers the question as to whether Willis and Wade did indeed have more than just a professional relationship. And it gets a quick – and powerful – reply from Ashleigh Merchant, the lawyer who represents defendant Michael Roman and first lodged the allegations.
You can download the Breakdown podcast from Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or your favorite podcasting platform. You can also stream it above.