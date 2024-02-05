LISTEN: ‘The Trump Indictment’ podcast — ‘The Response’

The most recent episode of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Breakdown podcast covers the highly anticipated response by the District Attorney’s Office to allegations DA Fani Willis and special prosecutor Nathan Wade were having an improper romantic relationship.

The court filing is at times pointed and blistering and it is highly critical and dismissive of the motion to disqualify Willis and her office from prosecuting the case against former President Donald Trump and 15 remaining co-defendants. “The Response” is the 27th episode of Breakdown’s Season 10 – “The Trump Indictment.”