LISTEN: ‘The Trump Indictment’ podcast — ‘The Proffers’

Credit: Fulton County Sheriff's Office

This episode of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s “Breakdown” podcast focuses on the videotaped interviews with Fulton County prosecutors by the four defendants who had struck plea deals.

After the so-called proffers by Sydney Powell, Jenna Ellis, Kenneth Chesebro and Scott Hall became public, the District Attorney’s Office called for a sealing of all documents turned over in discovery and suggested one of the 15 remaining defendants was to blame for the leak.

During her lengthy interview, Powell gave some remarkable commentary while Ellis recounted a halting discussion she had with a senior White House aide at a 2020 Christmas party. “The Proffers” — Episode 17 of Breakdown’s Season 10, “The Trump Indictment” — also covers a court hearing held following the leaked proffers and which included a startling revelation.

The Fulton County investigation into alleged election meddling is a massive ongoing story the AJC has been telling since Election Night 2020. Reporters Bill Rankin, Tamar Hallerman and editor Shannon McCaffrey anchor the coverage. Readers will find updates on today’s events across all of our platforms, including AJC.com, print and ePaper editions and in podcasts.

Trump, 18 others indicted for trying to overthrow 2020 Georgia election

Special grand jurors pleased with Fulton RICO indictment

EXCLUSIVE: Fulton jurors heard 3rd Trump tape, other highlights from AJC’s interviews

Breakdown Podcast: Inside the Special Grand Jury

Full coverage of the Trump Georgia investigation

