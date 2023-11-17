LISTEN: ‘The Trump Indictment’ podcast — ‘The Proffers’

This episode of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s “Breakdown” podcast focuses on the videotaped interviews with Fulton County prosecutors by the four defendants who had struck plea deals.

After the so-called proffers by Sydney Powell, Jenna Ellis, Kenneth Chesebro and Scott Hall became public, the District Attorney’s Office called for a sealing of all documents turned over in discovery and suggested one of the 15 remaining defendants was to blame for the leak.