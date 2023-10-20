LISTEN: ‘The Trump Indictment’ podcast — ‘The Kraken’s Released’

Attorney Sidney Powell enters a guilty plea just one day before jury selection was to begin

Credit: Associated Press

Credit: Associated Press

Breakdown Podcast
15 minutes ago

The latest Breakdown episode covers the surprise guilty plea of lawyer Sidney Powell, who infamously said she would “release the Kraken” when falsely promising she would produce widespread evidence of election fraud.

Powell entered her guilty plea one day before jury selection was to begin. Instead, fellow attorney Kenneth Chesebro, who like Powell filed a speedy trial demand, will stand trial on racketeering and other charges.

“The Kraken’s Released” of Breakdown’s Season 10 – “The Trump Indictment” – by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution also explains why an obscure ruling by the Georgia Supreme Court earlier this year means time is of the essence to seat a jury in Chesebro’s case.

You can download the Breakdown podcast from Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher or your favorite podcasting platform. You can also stream it above.

The Fulton County investigation into alleged election meddling is a massive ongoing story the AJC has been telling since Election Night 2020.

