LISTEN: ‘The Trump Indictment’ podcast — ‘The Kraken’s Released’

Powell entered her guilty plea one day before jury selection was to begin. Instead, fellow attorney Kenneth Chesebro, who like Powell filed a speedy trial demand, will stand trial on racketeering and other charges.

“The Kraken’s Released” of Breakdown’s Season 10 – “The Trump Indictment” – by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution also explains why an obscure ruling by the Georgia Supreme Court earlier this year means time is of the essence to seat a jury in Chesebro’s case.

