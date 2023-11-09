LISTEN: ‘The Trump Indictment’ podcast — ‘The Fraud Hunters’

Niesse, who covers voting for the newspaper, recaps a yearlong investigation into the Jan. 7, 2021, data breach. He summarizes highlights taken from an almost 400-page GBI investigative report, which was recently obtained by the AJC.

“The Fraud Hunters” — Episode 16 of Breakdown’s Season 10, “The Trump Indictment” — also covers a recent hearing in which defendant Harrison Floyd’s lawyer said he wants mountainous state and Fulton County voting information to prove that Donald Trump, not President Joe Biden, won the 2020 presidential election in Georgia.

Floyd, the onetime head of Black Voices for Trump, stands indicted for three felony counts stemming from his alleged role in the harassment of poll worker Ruby Freeman.

