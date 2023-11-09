LISTEN: ‘The Trump Indictment’ podcast — ‘The Fraud Hunters’

The latest Breakdown episode includes an interview with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Mark Niesse, who explains the GBI investigation of the data breach in South Georgia’s Coffee County.
Niesse, who covers voting for the newspaper, recaps a yearlong investigation into the Jan. 7, 2021, data breach. He summarizes highlights taken from an almost 400-page GBI investigative report, which was recently obtained by the AJC.
“The Fraud Hunters” — Episode 16 of Breakdown’s Season 10, “The Trump Indictment” — also covers a recent hearing in which defendant Harrison Floyd’s lawyer said he wants mountainous state and Fulton County voting information to prove that Donald Trump, not President Joe Biden, won the 2020 presidential election in Georgia.
Floyd, the onetime head of Black Voices for Trump, stands indicted for three felony counts stemming from his alleged role in the harassment of poll worker Ruby Freeman.
You can download the Breakdown podcast from Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or your favorite podcasting platform. You can also stream it above.
Trump Georgia case - previous coverage
The Fulton County investigation into alleged election meddling is a massive ongoing story the AJC has been telling since Election Night 2020. Reporters Bill Rankin, Tamar Hallerman and editor Shannon McCaffrey anchor the coverage. Readers will find updates on today’s events across all of our platforms, including AJC.com, print and ePaper editions and in podcasts.
Sign up for our special newsletter with Trump Georgia case updates
Here are some of our previous articles:
Trump, 18 others indicted for trying to overthrow 2020 Georgia election
Special grand jurors pleased with Fulton RICO indictment
EXCLUSIVE: Fulton jurors heard 3rd Trump tape, other highlights from AJC’s interviews
Breakdown Podcast: Inside the Special Grand Jury
Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP