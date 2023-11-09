LISTEN: ‘The Trump Indictment’ podcast — ‘The Fraud Hunters’

The AJC’s ‘Breakdown’ podcast explains the GBI’s investigtaion into the Coffee County data breach. Plus, defendant Harrison Floyd goes on a new quest for election fraud.

Credit: Coffee County

Credit: Coffee County

Breakdown Podcast
16 minutes ago

The latest Breakdown episode includes an interview with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Mark Niesse, who explains the GBI investigation of the data breach in South Georgia’s Coffee County.

Niesse, who covers voting for the newspaper, recaps a yearlong investigation into the Jan. 7, 2021, data breach. He summarizes highlights taken from an almost 400-page GBI investigative report, which was recently obtained by the AJC.

“The Fraud Hunters” — Episode 16 of Breakdown’s Season 10, “The Trump Indictment” — also covers a recent hearing in which defendant Harrison Floyd’s lawyer said he wants mountainous state and Fulton County voting information to prove that Donald Trump, not President Joe Biden, won the 2020 presidential election in Georgia.

Floyd, the onetime head of Black Voices for Trump, stands indicted for three felony counts stemming from his alleged role in the harassment of poll worker Ruby Freeman.

You can download the Breakdown podcast from Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or your favorite podcasting platform. You can also stream it above.

Trump Georgia case - previous coverage

The Fulton County investigation into alleged election meddling is a massive ongoing story the AJC has been telling since Election Night 2020. Reporters Bill Rankin, Tamar Hallerman and editor Shannon McCaffrey anchor the coverage. Readers will find updates on today’s events across all of our platforms, including AJC.com, print and ePaper editions and in podcasts.

Sign up for our special newsletter with Trump Georgia case updates

Here are some of our previous articles:

Trump, 18 others indicted for trying to overthrow 2020 Georgia election

Special grand jurors pleased with Fulton RICO indictment

EXCLUSIVE: Fulton jurors heard 3rd Trump tape, other highlights from AJC’s interviews

Breakdown Podcast: Inside the Special Grand Jury

Full coverage of the Trump Georgia investigation

ExploreListen to previous seasons of the AJC's 'Breakdown' podcast
Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

Analysis: Republican struggles over abortion policy could haunt GOP in 20244h ago

Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Actors strike appears over; Ga. major productions could resume soon
8h ago

WeWork’s bankruptcy will affect Atlanta’s shared workplaces
13h ago

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

For College Football Playoff spot, only one game really matters for No. 2 Georgia
13h ago

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

For College Football Playoff spot, only one game really matters for No. 2 Georgia
13h ago

Credit: Family Photo

Suspect transferred back to Fulton jail after re-indictment in 2021 homicide
11h ago
The Latest

Credit: John Bazemore

LISTEN: ‘The Trump Indictment’ podcast — ‘Inside the Ellis Plea Deal’
LISTEN: ‘The Trump Indictment’ podcast — ‘Copping a Plea’
LISTEN: ‘The Trump Indictment’ podcast — ‘The Kraken’s Released’
Featured

Credit: AP

How to watch the GOP presidential debate on Wednesday
20h ago
Vote again: Here are local races headed to apparent runoff elections in December
16h ago
91-year-old retired Atlanta architect is a TikTok sensation
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top