LISTEN: ‘The Trump Indictment’ podcast — ‘Setting the Table’

The judge overseeing the election interference case against former President Donald Trump and 14 others has cleared the way for what could be an explosive hearing focusing on the personal relationship between the district attorney and her special prosecutor.
The most recent episode, “Setting the Table,” of Season 10 — “The Trump Indictment” — of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Breakdown podcast sets up the upcoming evidentiary hearing.
The episode also focuses on the most recent court filing by defendant Michael Roman’s attorney, Ashleigh Merchant, and District Attorney Fani Willis’ attempt to quash subpoenas served on her and her staff.
