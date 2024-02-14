Breakdown Podcast

LISTEN: ‘The Trump Indictment’ podcast — ‘Setting the Table’

The AJC’s ‘Breakdown’ podcast sets up a key hearing in the Georgia election interference case
The latest episode of the AJC's "Breakdown" podcast sets up a key hearing in the Georgia election interference case presided by Fulton County Superior Judge Scott McAfee. The Thursday hearing will focus on the personal relationship between DA Fani Willis and special prosecutor Nathan Wade. (Alyssa Pointer/Pool via AP)

Credit: Alyssa Pointer

Credit: Alyssa Pointer

32 minutes ago

The judge overseeing the election interference case against former President Donald Trump and 14 others has cleared the way for what could be an explosive hearing focusing on the personal relationship between the district attorney and her special prosecutor.

The most recent episode, “Setting the Table,” of Season 10 — “The Trump Indictment” — of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Breakdown podcast sets up the upcoming evidentiary hearing.

The episode also focuses on the most recent court filing by defendant Michael Roman’s attorney, Ashleigh Merchant, and District Attorney Fani Willis’ attempt to quash subpoenas served on her and her staff.

You can download the Breakdown podcast from Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or your favorite podcasting platform. You can also stream it above.

