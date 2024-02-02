LISTEN: ‘The Trump Indictment’ podcast — ‘Piling On’

The most recent episode of “Breakdown” covers developments inside and outside of court in the election interference case against former President Donald Trump and 14 remaining co-defendants. And the motion to disqualify District Attorney Fani Willis because of her alleged inappropriate romantic relationship with special prosecutor Nathan Wade continues to loom over the case.

Episode 26, “Piling On,” of “Breakdown” Season 10 — “The Trump Indictment” — by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports on motions filed by Trump’s attorney and by attorneys for another co-defendant that join the effort to disqualify Willis.