LISTEN: ‘The Trump Indictment’ podcast — ‘Piling On’

The AJC’s ‘Breakdown’ podcast looks at the continuing pressure on DA Fani Willis inside and outside of the courtroom.
Georgia state Sen. Greg Dolezal, R-Cumming, sponsored a resolution passed by the state Senate that would create a special committee to investigate Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis. The latest episode of the AJC's 'Breakdown' podcast explores the increasing pressure on Willis as her office pursues charges against former President Donald Trump and 14 remaining co-defendants. (Alex Slitz/AP file)

The most recent episode of “Breakdown” covers developments inside and outside of court in the election interference case against former President Donald Trump and 14 remaining co-defendants. And the motion to disqualify District Attorney Fani Willis because of her alleged inappropriate romantic relationship with special prosecutor Nathan Wade continues to loom over the case.

Episode 26, “Piling On,” of “Breakdown” Season 10 — “The Trump Indictment” — by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports on motions filed by Trump’s attorney and by attorneys for another co-defendant that join the effort to disqualify Willis.

The episode also includes an interview with the lawyer who represents Wade’s estranged wife and who says a motion to quash a subpoena by Willis’ lawyer was a big mistake.

